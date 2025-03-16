All Sections
Scholz: It is up to Russia to end attacks and finally make peace possible

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 16 March 2025, 11:59
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that Russia must now take steps towards peace.

Source: Scholz on X (Twitter) following an online meeting of world leaders on further support for Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stressed that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.

"It is up to Russia to end the attacks and finally make peace possible," he tweeted.

The German chancellor noted that he would continue to provide support together with European and international partners.

Background:

  • Following the online meeting on 15 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.
  • Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations.
  • Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Moscow to "give a clear answer" on the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that "Russia does not give the impression of a country that sincerely wants peace".

