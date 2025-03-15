French president says Russia does not give impression of country that sincerely wants peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Moscow to "give a clear answer" on the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that "Russia does not give the impression of a country that sincerely wants peace".

Source: Macron after a meeting on peace and security in Ukraine, which took place this Saturday via videoconference at the initiative of the UK Prime Minister, European Pravda reports citing BFMTV

Quote: "Russia does not give the impression of a country that sincerely wants peace. It does not respond to the proposals of the United States and Ukraine. It is intensifying hostilities. President Putin wants to get everything and then negotiate."

"Our strategy of peace through strength is now under threat. If we want peace, Russia must respond clearly, and the pressure must be clear, together with the United States, to achieve this ceasefire."

Details: The virtual summit of Ukraine's allies was held on Saturday morning at the initiative of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and was "co-chaired by the United Kingdom and France," as reported by the Elysee Palace.

Macron "thanked President Zelenskyy for having the courage to take a peace initiative with President Trump" and for "proposing a one-month ceasefire" .

"For a lasting peace, we must help Ukraine to stand up, to have a strong army tomorrow to defend its country, and we must be ready to guarantee this peace," the president of France stated, emphasising the importance of "collective strength" .

Background:

Following an online meeting on 15 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.

Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations.

