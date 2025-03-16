All Sections
It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith, says Canada's new prime minister

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 16 March 2025, 12:41
It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith, says Canada's new prime minister
Mark Carney. Stock photo: Carney on Twitter(X)

Mark Carney, the new Canadian Prime Minister, has pledged continued support for Ukraine and urged Russia to come to the negotiating table.

Source: Carney on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carney noted that on Sunday 16 March he spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "many of our closest allies this morning to discuss Ukraine’s path to peace".

He stressed that Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It’s time for Russia to come to the table in good faith. As the G7 agreed at Charlevoix, we will tighten the monitoring of sanctions to encourage compliance," Carney said.

He stressed that Canada is a steadfast ally of Ukraine.

"We will make sure Ukraine has the military support it needs to defend itself — now and into the future," the Canadian prime minister added.

Background:

  • Following the online meeting on 15 March, Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.
  • Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Moscow to "give a clear answer" on the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that "Russia does not give the impression of a country that sincerely wants peace".
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Russia should now take steps towards peace.

CanadaRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
