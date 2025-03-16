All Sections
Russia has lost 100,000 military personnel in 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 14:11
Russia has lost 100,000 military personnel in 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
The destruction of Russian troops. Photo: Screenshot

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the total losses of the Russians in military personnel have exceeded 100,000 since the beginning of 2025.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of our defenders, the total losses of the occupiers in personnel have surpassed 100,000 since the beginning of this year."

Details: Syrskyi said that Ukraine’s defence forces continue to destroy Russian troops along the entire line of contact.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr Syrskyi
