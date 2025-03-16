All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's envoy Witkoff expects progress on Russo-Ukrainian war in coming weeks

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 15:59
Trump's envoy Witkoff expects progress on Russo-Ukrainian war in coming weeks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, believes that Washington will be able to make progress in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Source: Witkoff in an interview with CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to assess the prospects for a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, Witkoff noted that Trump speaks of "weeks" as a time frame, "and I don't disagree with him".

Advertisement:

"I'm really hopeful that we're going to see some real progress here. I think everybody has to focus on the progress that has been made since the president was inaugurated. Nobody expected progress this fast," he added.

Witkoff also believes that Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin may have a phone call within the next week.

Background: 

  • Trump's special envoy is known to have been in Russia and met with Putin this week to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
  • The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been transmitted to Trump through Witkoff.
  • Trump himself noted that Washington had had "very good and productive discussions" with Putin. He then said that there is now a "very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSARusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
Trump
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Voice of America halts operations, most employees suspended, former Voice of America journalist says
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as envoy to Ukraine only
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: