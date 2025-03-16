Trump's envoy Witkoff expects progress on Russo-Ukrainian war in coming weeks

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, believes that Washington will be able to make progress in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Source: Witkoff in an interview with CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked to assess the prospects for a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, Witkoff noted that Trump speaks of "weeks" as a time frame, "and I don't disagree with him".

"I'm really hopeful that we're going to see some real progress here. I think everybody has to focus on the progress that has been made since the president was inaugurated. Nobody expected progress this fast," he added.

Witkoff also believes that Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin may have a phone call within the next week.

Background:

Trump's special envoy is known to have been in Russia and met with Putin this week to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been transmitted to Trump through Witkoff.

Trump himself noted that Washington had had "very good and productive discussions" with Putin. He then said that there is now a "very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end".

