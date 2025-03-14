All Sections
Putin sent "signals" to Trump through US special envoy Witkoff, Kremlin says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 March 2025, 12:47
Putin sent signals to Trump through US special envoy Witkoff, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has reported that Putin received US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on the evening of 13 March, through whom "additional signals" have been conveyed to Donald Trump.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing Peskov in a comment to journalists

Details: Witkoff arrived in Moscow on the morning of 13 March, two days after Ukraine and the US held talks in Jeddah, following which Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire.

"He [Witkoff – ed.] was here yesterday, he was received by President Putin late last night. Additional information was provided to the Russian side. It was also through Witkoff that Putin communicated information and additional signals to President Trump," Peskov said during a phone call with the press. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The talks between Putin and Witkoff were held behind closed doors. Trump's envoy departed Moscow by plane on the morning of 14 March.

Background: 

  • Before meeting with Witkoff, Putin announced that Russia agreed to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but only on the condition that it would lead to long-term peace. He added that several "nuances" needed to be taken into account.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow was deliberately "surrounding the idea of a ceasefire with so many preconditions that nothing will come of it, or that it will be delayed as long as possible".

