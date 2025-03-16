Turkish president Erdoğan assures Trump of support for "decisive and direct" efforts on war in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with US counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday 16 March, which also touched on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Details: It is noted that during their conversation, Erdoğan supported Trump's "decisive and direct initiatives to end the war between Russia and Ukraine".

Erdoğan also emphasised that Ankara "has been striving for a just and lasting peace since the beginning of the war and will continue to do so".

Other topics discussed between Erdoğan and Trump included the situation in Syria, with Erdoğan urging the lifting of sanctions, as well as Türkiye's return to the F-35 fighter jet programme.

Türkiye has consistently supported Ukraine's territorial integrity, but despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it has continued to engage in trade with Russia.

Background:

Recently, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Türkiye could play an important role in achieving a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Türkiye's Defence Ministry said that it is ready to send troops to Ukraine "if necessary" to ensure peace.

