Zelenskyy discusses increasing pressure on Moscow with Canadian PM

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 23:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have discussed increasing pressure on Russia and the humanitarian aspect of security guarantees for Ukraine during a phone conversation.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I spoke with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. It was a good and substantive conversation covering many important topics. I congratulated him on his assumption of office and thanked Canada for its assistance, particularly for the defence packages and support of our energy sector.

The Prime Minister made the right points about how we need to step up pressure on Moscow. The shadow fleet, the banking sector. We must impose all-out sanctions on everything that provides Russia with funding for its war. Only then can we force Putin to a just and lasting peace.

We also discussed the humanitarian aspect of security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes rebuilding our country and supporting the economy after the war ends. We will work on this."

Details: The parties also touched on the Ukrainian issues on the agenda for Canada's G7 presidency and discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. 

"Canada is interested in military-industrial and defence cooperation. Throughout this war, we have gained significant experience in the production of EW systems, long-range missiles, and drones. Ukraine is ready for joint production," Zelenskyy noted.

Background

  • Mark Carney, the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, took the oath of office on Friday 14 March and officially became the country’s Prime Minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau. 
  • Carney pledged continued support for Ukraine and urged Russia to come to the negotiating table.

