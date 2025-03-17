Russia loses 1,210 soldiers on 16 March
Monday, 17 March 2025, 07:33
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 895,450 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 10,344 (+19) tanks;
- 21,489 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,598 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,318 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,104 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,467 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,785 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,778 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
