Russia loses 1,210 soldiers on 16 March

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 07:33
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers on 16 March
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 895,450 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 10,344 (+19) tanks;
  • 21,489 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,598 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,318 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,104 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 29,467 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,785 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,778 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

