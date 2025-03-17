New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia for another three years

The government of New Zealand has extended sanctions against Russia for three years, from 17 March 2025 to 17 March 2028.

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Quote: "Our sanctions are aligned with those of like-minded countries ... Together we aim to exert pressure on Russia to change course by limiting its ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry reports that the decision to extend the sanctions was made on 21 February.

Background:

The Russia Sanctions Act 2022 was unanimously passed by the New Zealand parliament on 9 March 2022. It empowered the Minister of Foreign Affairs to impose sanctions in response to threats to Ukraine's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

In 2023, the governments of Australia and New Zealand extended sanctions against Russia to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In May 2024, New Zealand imposed sanctions on 28 individuals and 14 legal entities providing military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

On 24 February 2025, New Zealand announced another extension of sanctions against Russia in support of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!