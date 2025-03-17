All Sections
New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia for another three years

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 10:14
New Zealand flag. Photo: Wikipedia

The government of New Zealand has extended sanctions against Russia for three years, from 17 March 2025 to 17 March 2028.

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Quote: "Our sanctions are aligned with those of like-minded countries ... Together we aim to exert pressure on Russia to change course by limiting its ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine."

Details: The ministry reports that the decision to extend the sanctions was made on 21 February. 

Background

  • The Russia Sanctions Act 2022 was unanimously passed by the New Zealand parliament on 9 March 2022. It empowered the Minister of Foreign Affairs to impose sanctions in response to threats to Ukraine's sovereignty or territorial integrity.
  • In 2023, the governments of Australia and New Zealand extended sanctions against Russia to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • In May 2024, New Zealand imposed sanctions on 28 individuals and 14 legal entities providing military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • On 24 February 2025, New Zealand announced another extension of sanctions against Russia in support of Ukraine.

