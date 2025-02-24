New Zealand announces expansion of sanctions against Russia

New Zealand has announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia as a sign of support for Ukraine.

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Stuff, a New Zealand media company

Details: It was noted that New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters had announced tougher sanctions against Russian companies and support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

The new sanctions will apply to 52 individuals and entities.

Quote from New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry: "Regulations amended to designate twenty-seven individuals and twenty-five entities."

Details: The sanctions target those involved in Russia’s defence industry and energy sector.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry noted that the sanctions list includes "Russian actors involved in Russia's forced relocation or re-education of Ukrainian children [and] senior North Korean military personnel involved in providing strategic assistance to Russia's war efforts".

Peters' statement is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He also announced a further contribution of NZD 3 million to the URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund), which supports Ukraine and is managed by the World Bank.

Quote from Peters: "The Fund supports the government of Ukraine to maintain services, conduct relief efforts,and plan and implement recovery, reconstruction and reforms."

