Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 17 March 2025, 12:40
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to be deployed to other countries during martial law.

Source: Ukrainian parliament press service

Details: According to Law No. 4255-IX, during martial law, military formations, units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be sent abroad to ensure national security, repel and deter armed aggression, protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and exercise the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The law was revised based on the president’s proposals, which clarify the procedure for making decisions on deploying Ukrainian forces abroad, detail the conditions of their presence outside Ukraine, and ensure compliance with international law.

Background: On 15 January, parliament passed the law On Amendments to Certain Laws Regarding Specific Issues of the Deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces Units to Other States During Martial Law. On 30 January, President Zelenskyy vetoed and returned the law to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) with his proposals. On 25 February, parliament adopted the revised version incorporating the president’s amendments.

