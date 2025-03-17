All Sections
Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast leaves three children injured

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 17 March 2025, 13:37
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 17 March, injuring three children aged 15, 12 and 8.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: The Russians struck a house where the children were staying. As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old boy and his two sisters, aged 8 and 15, were wounded. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns, a fracture, bruises and a closed head injury. They received medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office noted that the type of weapon is currently being established. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal proceeding over a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Filashkin reported that the children had previously been evacuated to a safer region, but their parents decided to return to Pokrovsk.

Quote: "Adults who force their children to remain under strikes in frontline cities provoke anger.

If you don’t protect yourselves, at least protect your children! Don’t wait for a shell or bomb to hit your home! Evacuate!"

