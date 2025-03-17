Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast leaves three children injured

Russian forces struck the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 17 March, injuring three children aged 15, 12 and 8.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians struck a house where the children were staying. As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old boy and his two sisters, aged 8 and 15, were wounded. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns, a fracture, bruises and a closed head injury. They received medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office noted that the type of weapon is currently being established. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal proceeding over a war crime (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Filashkin reported that the children had previously been evacuated to a safer region, but their parents decided to return to Pokrovsk.

Quote: "Adults who force their children to remain under strikes in frontline cities provoke anger.

If you don’t protect yourselves, at least protect your children! Don’t wait for a shell or bomb to hit your home! Evacuate!"

