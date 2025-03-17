Zelenskyy sets tasks for defence minister and new chief of General Staff

Zelenskyy at the meeting with Rustem Umierov and Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff, Andrii Hnatov.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he discussed the frontline situation and cooperation with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine, defining key tasks.

The defence minister has been tasked with immediately forming a team to coordinate with partners on all aspects of the security system Ukraine needs and to implement decisions made at the military and political level. The team must participate in a relevant military representatives' meeting in London this week.

The chief of the General Staff has been instructed to accelerate the formation of a corps-level structure within Ukraine’s defence forces and to conduct an audit of the current needs of combat brigades.

Quote: "Strengthening the army is a constant priority, and there can be no steps back in this regard. Ukraine's defence and security forces, defence industry and multilevel engagement with partners are the foundation of our independence."



