All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy sets tasks for defence minister and new chief of General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 March 2025, 14:40
Zelenskyy sets tasks for defence minister and new chief of General Staff
Zelenskyy at the meeting with Rustem Umierov and Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and the newly appointed Chief of the General Staff, Andrii Hnatov.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he discussed the frontline situation and cooperation with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine, defining key tasks.

Advertisement:

The defence minister has been tasked with immediately forming a team to coordinate with partners on all aspects of the security system Ukraine needs and to implement decisions made at the military and political level. The team must participate in a relevant military representatives' meeting in London this week.

The chief of the General Staff has been instructed to accelerate the formation of a corps-level structure within Ukraine’s defence forces and to conduct an audit of the current needs of combat brigades.

Quote: "Strengthening the army is a constant priority, and there can be no steps back in this regard. Ukraine's defence and security forces, defence industry and multilevel engagement with partners are the foundation of our independence."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyMinistry of DefenceGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
Zelenskyy posthumously awards Hero of Ukraine title to pilot Oleksii Mes who died in F-16 crash
Zelenskyy discusses increasing pressure on Moscow with Canadian PM
RECENT NEWS
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
06:29
Russia claims to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones overnight
04:30
ISW: Putin accuses Ukraine of ceasefire violations before formal agreement
03:54
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Engels – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: