Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician banned from entering Ukraine for three years

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has banned Romanian politician Diana Șoșoacă, a far-right party leader who has repeatedly made anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian statements, from entering Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The SSU noted that Șoșoacă has written letters to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in which she "praises the Russian full-scale invasion [of Ukraine] and calls for the seizure of our state".

Quote from the SSU: "Șoșoacă questions Ukraine's national sovereignty and internationally recognised borders, particularly in its western and southwestern oblasts. This foreign national also regularly spreads Kremlin narratives during her public speeches in Romania and other EU countries."

More details: The Romanian politician has been banned from entering Ukraine for three years.

For reference: Diana Șoșoacă is the leader of the S.O.S. România party and is known for numerous controversial statements and actions.

She was expelled from a European Parliament session for shouting over another MP, chanting, "We believe in God!" while holding an icon. She also made a speech filled with fabricated claims about "a million Romanians" in Ukraine supposedly being prevented from speaking or praying.

Background: Șoșoacă recently wrote a letter to Putin complaining about being barred from registering as a candidate for the Romanian presidency and stating that she wants to "reclaim" supposedly Romanian territories that belong to Ukraine.

