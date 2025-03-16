All Sections
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 19:47
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Diana Șoșoacă. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Diana Șoșoacă, the anti-Ukrainian leader of the far-right S.O.S. România party, has written a letter to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin complaining about being barred from registering as a candidate for the Romanian presidency and stating that she wants to "reclaim" supposedly Romanian territories that belong to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Șoșoacă’s letter to Putin was prompted by the decision of Romania’s Central Electoral Commission to bar her from the presidential elections for a second time due to her unconstitutional statements.

Șoșoacă believes that the real reason for her exclusion is her repeated calls to establish "good relations" with Russia and says Romania has become a "true dictatorship".

Quote from the letter: "We have Romanian territories that are illegally held by Ukraine due to the unjust Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact, which has been denounced, and therefore we have the right to defend Romanians in the territories that we want to reclaim."

Details: Șoșoacă is asking for her demand to be considered "in the negotiations that are taking place regarding peace in Ukraine".

Background

  • Diana Șoșoacă is notorious for her numerous controversial statements and actions.
  • She was expelled from a European Parliament session for shouting over another MP, chanting "We believe in God!" while holding an icon. She also made a speech filled with fabricated claims about "a million Romanians" in Ukraine supposedly being prevented from speaking or praying.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

