UK foreign secretary: G7 ready to put pressure on Russia to agree to ceasefire

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the G7 is planning further steps to pressure Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Details: David Lammy said that G7 foreign ministers were able to find "common ground" during a meeting in Canada last week.

Lammy added that a ceasefire proposal is now on the table, that "Ukraine is serious about peace", and that Vladimir Putin needs to decide how to respond.

"Now it is Putin who stands in the spotlight...My warning to Mr Putin is this – if you are serious, prove it with a full and unconditional ceasefire now," the UK foreign secretary said.

At the same time, Lammy said, Putin does not seem interested in a ceasefire, and therefore, the G7 is considering further action against Russia.

"If Putin does not deliver, and I must tell the house that I currently see no sign yet that he is, the G7 meeting helped us ready the tools to get Russia to negotiate seriously," Lammy stressed.

The UK foreign secretary said that the meeting in Canada focused on "where we can go further to target their energy and defence sectors, further squeeze their oil revenues and use frozen Russian assets".

Quote David Lammy: "At the same time we will keep up our support to Ukraine – Europeans clearly need to shoulder our share of this responsibility."

On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine if Russia refuses to accept the ceasefire proposal.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Moscow to "give a clear answer" on the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that "Russia does not give the impression of a country that sincerely wants peace".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia must now take steps towards peace.

