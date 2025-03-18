Russia loses 1,560 soldiers on 17 March

Ukrainian soldier operating a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 8 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 897,010 (+1,560) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,352 (+8) tanks;

tanks; 21,509 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,640 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,319 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,107 (+3) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

29,616 (+149) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

40,892 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,780 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

