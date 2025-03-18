Russia loses 1,560 soldiers on 17 March
Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 07:20
Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 8 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 897,010 (+1,560) military personnel;
- 10,352 (+8) tanks;
- 21,509 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,640 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,319 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,107 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,616 (+149) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,892 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,780 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
