All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,560 soldiers on 17 March

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 March 2025, 07:20
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers on 17 March
Ukrainian soldier operating a multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 42 artillery systems and 8 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 897,010 (+1,560) military personnel;
  • 10,352 (+8) tanks;
  • 21,509 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,640 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,319 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,107 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 29,616 (+149) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,892 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,780 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Russia
EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war
Work on special tribunal continues, issue of punishing Russia still on agenda, Ukrainian foreign minister says
Russia claims fire at Tuapse oil refinery finally extinguished after attack by long-range Neptune missile 3 days ago
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: