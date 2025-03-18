All Sections
Russian forces most active on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 18 March 2025, 08:15
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

A total of 155 combat clashes took place along the contact line over the past 24 hours, with the most intense battles occurring in the vicinity of the settlements of Toretsk and Pokrovsk and on the Kursk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 March

Quote: "The enemy launched 90 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements yesterday [on 17 March], dropping 139 guided aerial bombs, and they deployed 2,506 kamikaze drones. The Russians also launched 5,771 artillery strikes, including 145 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to advance near the town of Vovchansk. 

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian defenders repelling assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka. 

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 10 attacks, attempting to break through near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Novyi, Olhivka, Zarichne and Zelena Dolyna. 

On the Siversk front, three Russian attacks were repelled near the village of Bilohorivka and towards the village of Verkhnokamianske. 

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times, targeting the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Kurdiumivka. 

On the Toretsk front, the General Staff reported 25 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne, Druzhba, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka and Leonidivka. 

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 44 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Lysivka and Andriivka. 

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Oleksiivka, Pryvilne and Kostiantynopil, as well as towards Veselyi and Rozlyv. 

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, two Russian assaults near Stepove and Lobkove were stopped. 

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one attack.

In Kursk Oblast (Russia), Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks. Russian forces carried out 30 airstrikes, dropping 42 guided aerial bombs, and opened fire 301 times, including nine MLRS strikes.

There were no signs of an offensive being prepared on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

