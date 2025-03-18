All Sections
Air defence responds in Kyiv: UAV debris falls on school premises in Desnianskyi district – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 March 2025, 12:31
UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Air defence systems were responding to Russian drones in the city of Kyiv on the morning of 18 March, with debris falling onto the premises of a school.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration 

Quote from Klitschko: "Early reports indicate that debris has fallen on a school in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Tkachenko confirmed that the drone debris fell on Putyvlska Street.

He said there is a fire in an open area and the appropriate services are working at the scene.

"Information regarding damage and casualties is being confirmed. The school students were in a shelter at the time of the air raid," Tkachenko added.

Updated: Later, Tkachenko reported that the fire had been extinguished and bomb disposal experts would continue working at the scene.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that emergency workers had dealt with the aftermath of the fall of Russian drone wreckage on the grounds of the Kyiv school.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Burning wreckage from the Russian drone was reportedly quickly extinguished. Bomb disposal teams from the State Emergency Service and the National Police thoroughly examined the area and drone wreckage for explosives.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"All students and teachers were in a shelter during the attack on the city, preventing any casualties," authorities noted.

