Ukrainian command ordered troop withdrawal from Kurakhove "pocket", Donetsk Oblast, in February

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olha KyrylenkoTuesday, 18 March 2025, 13:21
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

In mid-February 2025, Ukrainian military command decided to withdraw troops from the Kurakhove "pocket", preserving the lives of soldiers and improving defence in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in military circles; Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, commander of the Velyka Novosilka Operational and Tactical Group, on Facebook

Quote from Naiev: "The most important task for the command is to preserve the lives and health of personnel. Therefore, on one section of the front, a decision was made to withdraw forces and resources from unfavourable positions. This not only allowed us to save our soldiers but also strengthened our defence. The enemy is suffering losses, and we can act more effectively."

Details: Naiev did not specify the date or location of the military operation. However, the data obtained by Ukrainska Pravda indicates that it refers to the withdrawal from the Kurakhove "pocket" in February.

For reference: After Ukrainian troops withdrew from the town of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, in January, Russian forces gradually extended their flanks, forming a semi-encirclement between the villages of Dachne, Zelenivka and Andriivka. By late February, the semi-encirclement had narrowed between the settlements of Kostiantynopil in the north and Ulakly in the south.

Background: In February, Naiev received a combat order to assume the position of commander of the Velyka Novosilka Operational and Tactical Group. He stated that this decision was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This occurred shortly after Naiev's interview with Ukrainska Pravda, in which he spoke about the failures in war preparations and the responsibility of the supreme commander-in-chief.

Donetsk Oblastwar
