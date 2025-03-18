Bild journalist: former Ukrainian president Poroshenko accuses Zelenskyy of establishing dictatorship

The interview with Poroshenko. Photo: Paul Ronzheimer on X

German Bild journalist Paul Ronzheimer has reported that he interviewed former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who criticised current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that his team is leading the country towards dictatorship and violating the rule of law.

Source: Ronzheimer on X (Twitter)

Quote: "[Poroshenko] accuses Zelenskyy's team of 'moving the country to a dictatorship', while the rule of law 'is brutally violated'."

Details: The journalist reported that Poroshenko also called for a radical change in Ukraine’s military strategy, insisting that Kyiv should abandon offensive operations and switch to defence.

Ronzheimer has promised to publish the full interview soon.

Background:

On 13 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a decision made by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council on 12 February to impose sanctions on several businessmen, including Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine and a European Solidarity party MP.

Poroshenko called the sanctions against him a "colossal blow to internal unity".

In protest against the sanctions, the European Solidarity party blocked the Ukrainian Parliament’s work in the session hall.

The European Solidarity party stated that the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations conducted searches at the homes of Yurii Fedorov, the former head of Poroshenko’s security service, and his former deputy on 12 March.

Read more: Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko

