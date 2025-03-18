Netherlands calls on Turkish President to help ensure security guarantees for Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the war in Ukraine.

Details: The Dutch PM said that during the conversation, they discussed the war in Ukraine, the importance of providing unwavering support in the fight against the Russian aggressor, and European security.

"Türkiye can help contribute to security guarantees, which will be a key condition for stable and lasting peace in Ukraine," Schoof emphasised.

He also noted that they discussed the situation in Syria and the latest disturbing reports about the war in Gaza.

"It is crucial that all parties respect the ceasefire and the agreement on the release of the hostages," he added.

Background:

Recently, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Türkiye could play a key role in achieving a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Turkish Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine.

On 18 March, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Erdoğan was working on organising a meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump in April.

