Turkish President Erdoğan wants to meet with Trump at White House in April, says Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 18 March 2025, 09:34
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Facebook

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in April and is already working on organising it.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg sources revealed that Erdoğan considers the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Washington critically important for regional stability as Türkiye seeks to become a key mediator in resolving issues ranging from Ukraine to Syria.

The Erdoğan administration declined to comment.

During a phone call with Trump on 16 March, Erdoğan urged the US president to lift sanctions imposed during his first term on Türkiye’s defence industry due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

He also requested that Türkiye be reinstated in the F-35 fighter jet development programme and that the deal for the sale of new F-16s be finalised.

Erdoğan is reaching out to the US amid efforts to deepen defence and economic cooperation with the EU as European countries seek to reduce their dependence on Washington.

Background:

  • Recently, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Türkiye could play a key role in achieving a just and comprehensive peace in Ukraine.
  • Prior to that, the Turkish Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine.

