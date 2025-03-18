All Sections
Trump-Putin conversation "going well", White House says

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 18 March 2025, 17:12
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have been talking for over an hour.

Source: Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scavino noted that Trump and Putin had begun their conversation at 10:00 (16:00 Kyiv time).

"The call is going well and still in progress," he noted.

Updated at 17:20: CNN has reported that US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also at the White House.

Background:

  • Trump plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The White House says Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the world is now "on the 10th yard line" of peace.
  • Rubio stated that achieving peace in Ukraine still requires significant effort, though he is convinced that "we are closer" to it than "we were two weeks ago".

Advertisement:
