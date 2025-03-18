Trump-Putin conversation "going well", White House says

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have been talking for over an hour.

Source: Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scavino noted that Trump and Putin had begun their conversation at 10:00 (16:00 Kyiv time).

"The call is going well and still in progress," he noted.

Updated at 17:20: CNN has reported that US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also at the White House.

Background:

Trump plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The White House says Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the world is now "on the 10th yard line" of peace.

Rubio stated that achieving peace in Ukraine still requires significant effort, though he is convinced that "we are closer" to it than "we were two weeks ago".

