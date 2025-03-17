Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump has stated that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters citing Trump's conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One during a late-night flight to Washington from Florida

Quote from Trump: "I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump added that he wants to see whether "we can bring that war to an end".

"Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he said.

Reuters noted that Trump is trying to secure Putin's agreement to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine agreed to last week, while both sides continue to exchange large-scale airstrikes and Russia has come close to pushing Ukrainian forces out of the bridgehead they have held for months in the western part of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Responding to a question about concessions, Trump said, "We'll be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants".

He also added that the United States had "a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides".

"We're already talking about that, dividing up certain assets," Trump concluded.

Background:

Earlier, US President Donals Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he believes that Washington will be able to make progress in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks. He made this statement after visiting Russia and meeting with Putin, during which he discussed the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been sent to Trump through Witkoff.

Trump himself stated that Washington had had "good and productive discussions" with Putin on Thursday 13 March. At that time, he said there was "a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end".

