White House: World is very close to peace in Ukraine

The White House believes that US President Donald Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the world is now "on the 10th yard line" of peace.

Source: European Pravda; Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, at a briefing on 17 March

Details: Leavitt said, "We are on the 10th yard line of peace, and we have never been closer to a peace deal than we are now in this moment."

Advertisement:

"And the president [Trump – ed.], as you know, is determined to get one done," Leavitt added.

Later, the White House spokeswoman, when asked about the possibility of imposing further sanctions on Russia, said that Trump had "floated [this idea] and certainly is willing to if necessary".

At the same time, Leavitt said that she would not "get ahead" of the US president in announcing specific measures.

Background:

Trump plans to speak with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Prior to that, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been sent to Trump through Witkoff.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!