Zelenskyy arrives in Finland on official visit

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 17:23
Zelenskyy arrives in Finland on official visit
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Updated at 17:38: The headline and first four paragraphs of this news piece have been changed to reflect new information.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Finland on an official visit on Tuesday 18 March.

Source: European Pravda, citing Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat

Details: Helsingin Sanomat reported that Zelenskyy and the First Lady landed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Finnish President's Office announced that Zelenskyy is scheduled to hold talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on 19 March. The finance, defence and foreign ministers will also attend.

"The formal talks held at the Presidential Palace will focus on Finland’s support for Ukraine and steps to end Russia’s war of aggression," the Finnish side announced.

Zelenskyy will also meet defence industry representatives, Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Background:

  • Last week, Finland announced its 28th military aid package for Ukraine, worth approximately €200 million.
  • Finnish President Alexander Stubb recently stated that Russia is attempting to play a long game in Ukraine but does not actually seek a ceasefire or peace.

