Putin orders 30-day halt to attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, Kremlin says

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:30
Putin orders 30-day halt to attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, Kremlin says
Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing an appropriate order to the Russian military.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti

Quote from TASS: "Putin has backed Trump's idea of Russia and Ukraine mutually refusing to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and has given the military an appropriate order, the Kremlin has announced."

