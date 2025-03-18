All Sections
Trump ready to increase sanctions against Russia to maximum, US treasury secretary says

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:39
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has called for US sanctions to be prepared in case they are needed to increase pressure on Russia.

Source: The Times, citing Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent described the level of sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Joe Biden on Moscow as 6 out of 10.

"We have kept those sanctions on and President Trump has instructed me that if we need to, we will go to a ten with sanctions to bring President Putin to the table," he said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

However, the US treasury secretary is "optimistic" that Trump will succeed in getting Putin to the negotiating table without increasing sanctions.

"But all options are on the table to increase and go to maximum energy sanctions on Russia, if needed," he noted.

Background: On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine if Russia refuses the ceasefire proposal.

USARusso-Ukrainian warPutin
