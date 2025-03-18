All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff sheds light on situation in Sumy and Kursk oblasts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:57
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's General Staff has emphasised that the situation in the border areas of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and Russia's Kursk Oblast remains under the control of Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff on social media

Quote: "Reports circulating on social media about the advance of Russian troops deep into the territory of Sumy Oblast are false."

Details: The Ukrainian military stated that Russian forces are attempting to enter some settlements on the Ukrainian side of the border in small groups. However, due to coordinated actions and a pre-established defence system, Ukrainian troops are swiftly crushing them, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is taking the necessary steps to reinforce troop positions in the area with equipment and reserves.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their positions in Kursk Oblast.

The General Staff noted that Russia is intensifying its information and psychological pressure, using propaganda to discredit Ukraine's military leadership and sow panic and doubt in society.

Ukrainians are asked to trust only official sources and to double-check information.

