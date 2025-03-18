Zelenskyy states he hasn't spoken with Trump yet after call with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he has not yet spoken with US President Donald Trump following his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online meeting with journalists, as reported by Suspilne and Ukrinform

Quote: "I expect that we will have a conversation with President Trump, we will understand the details. We have always supported the position of not striking energy infrastructure with any weapons."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he would like Trump to understand what Putin wants. "Putin wants to conduct several offensive actions. As we said, on the Zaporizhzhia front, to continue in the east, on the Kharkiv and the Sumy fronts. He will try to do this. Why? To exert maximum pressure on Ukraine and then put forward ultimatums from a position of strength," he added.

Ukrinform reported that Zelenskyy had also mentioned that it is clear to Ukrainians that the agreements between Trump and Putin are not working so far, as an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine immediately after their conversation.

Quote: "I think it is clear to Ukrainians what is happening. An air-raid warning is in effect in Ukraine right now. So, this is, in fact, the answer to what is happening. That is, the Russians, as far as I know, said that during the conversation with President Trump, they immediately gave an order to cease strikes on energy infrastructure or with long-range weapons, including Shahed drones. But now there is an air-raid warning, so for now, none of this is working."

Details: When asked about his opinion on Putin's attempts to include the war with Ukraine in broader discussions with the US side, such as problems in the Middle East, Zelenskyy replied: "A broader range of issues means excluding Ukraine as much as possible from this process. Indeed, the parties have a wide range of their own topics and this is clear.

The United States is an independent state... they can discuss whatever they want. It seems to me that these are their bilateral relations, although, of course, they have an impact on our situation, primarily on the war in Ukraine. And therefore, I would not want... I have spoken about this quite frankly with the US side.

With all due respect, I do not want to offend anyone, but I do not want us to be on Putin's 'menu'. Do you understand? We are not a salad or a compote for this person, despite his appetite."

