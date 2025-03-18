All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy believes Russia will launch offensives on multiple fronts in coming months

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:29
Zelenskyy believes Russia will launch offensives on multiple fronts in coming months
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian troops will continue to advance in Ukraine's east and on the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy fronts in the coming months.

Source: Zelenskyy at an online press conference

Quote: "Putin wants to conduct several offensive actions. As we said, on the Zaporizhzhia front, to continue in the east, on the Kharkiv and the Sumy fronts. He will try to do this. Why? To exert maximum pressure on Ukraine. When will this happen? Believe me, he will try to do all this in the coming months. He will want to go forward and advance as much as possible into our territory."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy says that Putin does not care how many of his soldiers will be killed.

Quote: "Together with his Koreans, his friends from Iran – with the Shahed drones – he wants to advance as far as possible into our territories so that he can send a ceasefire with ultimatum messages to Ukraine at some point. This is exactly what he wants, to be in a more advantageous position and to exert maximum pressure on Ukraine, on our people, on me directly. This is a fact. This is exactly what he wants. Ultimatums can take various forms, you hear some of the messages."

Details: Therefore, Zelenskyy said that in the current situation there is a need for "America's strength and principles to stand firm and exert pressure on him".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutinceasefire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on Russia's Belgorod Oblast: there is operation there
Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports ceasing strikes on energy infrastructure, awaits proposal details
Zelenskyy arrives in Finland on official visit
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: