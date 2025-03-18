Zelenskyy believes Russia will launch offensives on multiple fronts in coming months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian troops will continue to advance in Ukraine's east and on the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy fronts in the coming months.

Source: Zelenskyy at an online press conference

Quote: "Putin wants to conduct several offensive actions. As we said, on the Zaporizhzhia front, to continue in the east, on the Kharkiv and the Sumy fronts. He will try to do this. Why? To exert maximum pressure on Ukraine. When will this happen? Believe me, he will try to do all this in the coming months. He will want to go forward and advance as much as possible into our territory."

Details: Zelenskyy says that Putin does not care how many of his soldiers will be killed.

Quote: "Together with his Koreans, his friends from Iran – with the Shahed drones – he wants to advance as far as possible into our territories so that he can send a ceasefire with ultimatum messages to Ukraine at some point. This is exactly what he wants, to be in a more advantageous position and to exert maximum pressure on Ukraine, on our people, on me directly. This is a fact. This is exactly what he wants. Ultimatums can take various forms, you hear some of the messages."

Details: Therefore, Zelenskyy said that in the current situation there is a need for "America's strength and principles to stand firm and exert pressure on him".

