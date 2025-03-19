All Sections
Man injured and houses damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 02:10
Damaged house. Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

A Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast has caused the destruction of nine houses in the Bucha district on the night of 18-19 March. A 60-year-old man has been injured, sustaining wounds to both lower limbs.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Acting Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that a 60-year-old man in the Bucha district was injured, sustaining wounds to both lower limbs. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Quote: "Nine houses were damaged or partially destroyed in three district's settlements. Fires in three townhouses have been extinguished.

Fires in grassland areas in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts have also been put out.

A house was damaged in the Boryspil district."

 
Destroyed building
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Background: Air defence was responding to Russian drones in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning on the evening of 18 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

