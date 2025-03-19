Russian drone crashes on hospital roof in Sumy Oblast – video

A Russian UAV crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy on the late evening of 18 March, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Sumy

Quote: "Today, on 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital. Early reports indicate that no one has been injured."

Details: Suspilne journalists reported hearing the explosion in Sumy at around 22:30. The fire caused by the impact has been extinguished.

The National Police of Sumy Oblast reported that "the blast wave damaged the building, and many windows were smashed". Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

