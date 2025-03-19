All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone crashes on hospital roof in Sumy Oblast – video

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 02:43
Russian drone crashes on hospital roof in Sumy Oblast – video
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Suspilne Sumy

A Russian UAV crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy on the late evening of 18 March, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Sumy

Quote: "Today, on 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital. Early reports indicate that no one has been injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne journalists reported hearing the explosion in Sumy at around 22:30. The fire caused by the impact has been extinguished.

The National Police of Sumy Oblast reported that "the blast wave damaged the building, and many windows were smashed". Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumydrones
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Sumy
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
Russians hit warehouses in Sumy with drones, causing fire – photos, video
Russian drone strike causes fire in Sumy – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: