Russia loses 1,060 troops and 64 artillery pieces in 24 hours
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 07:14
Russian forces have lost 1,060 troops killed and wounded and over 300 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 898,070 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 10,364 (+12) tanks;
- 21,523 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,704 (+64) artillery systems;
- 1,320 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,107 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,716 (+100) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 41,003 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,780 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
