Russia loses 1,060 troops and 64 artillery pieces in 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,060 troops killed and wounded and over 300 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 898,070 (+1,060) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,364 (+12) tanks;

tanks; 21,523 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,704 (+64) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,320 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,107 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

29,716 (+100) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

41,003 (+111) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,780 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

