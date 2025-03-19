Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast

Three civilians sustained injuries in a Russian attack on the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 18 March. Two of them sustained blast injuries, and another woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Russian troops attacked Sloviansk at 20:50 on 18 March 2025. As a result of the attack on one of the town’s districts, two civilians aged 58 and 59 were wounded. They sustained blast injuries and bruises. They were taken to hospital. In addition, a 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction."

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that 21 houses and vehicles had been damaged. The type of weapons used by the Russians is currently being established.

Background: On the evening of 18 March, explosions occurred in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. Local residents reported that part of Sloviansk had been cut off from the power grid.

