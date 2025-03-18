Explosions heard in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, power outages reported

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 18 March. Locals have reported that part of Sloviansk has been left without electricity.

Source: Novyny Donbasu (News of Donbas), a local media outlet; local Telegram channels; Suspilne Donbas

Details: Residents stated that part of Sloviansk had been left without electricity.

Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard at 21:20 in Kramatorsk. Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, said early reports indicated that the strikes had occurred outside the hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background:

The Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would support proposals to cease strikes on energy facilities but stressed the need for full disclosure of the details of the agreements reached by the parties.

