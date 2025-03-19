Russia launches 60 attacks on two fronts in 24 hours; Ukraine repels over 20 in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 140 times across the war zone in the past 24 hours. Russian troops focused most of their efforts on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces mounted 10 unsuccessful attempts to advance near the settlements of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched five attacks yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out 12 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Yampolivka, Nadiia, Zelena Dolyna and Nove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops 21 times near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 Russian assaults near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near the town of Kostiantynopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three Russian attacks.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled 21 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched 27 airstrikes, using 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 209 bombardments, three of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

