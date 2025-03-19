Ukraine brings back 197 people from Russian captivity – photos, video

Ukraine has secured the release of 175 defenders through a prisoner exchange with Russia, while an additional 22 people are coming home through separate arrangements.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Today marks another day of Ukraine bringing its people home. 175 of our defenders have been freed from Russian captivity. An additional 22 are coming home through non-exchange measures. Among them are soldiers who have been severely wounded and those who were persecuted by Russia on fabricated charges. All will receive immediate medical and psychological care.

This is one of the largest swaps. Our soldiers, sergeants and officers are coming home. These are the soldiers who fought for our freedom in the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defence Forces and Border Guard. They defended Ukraine on different fronts – in Mariupol, at Azovstal and in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kursk oblasts."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters explains that three of the released soldiers had been under so-called "investigation", a process that can be seen as additional torture for both the Ukrainian troops and their families.

The soldiers coming home are 149 from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (with four from the Territorial Defence Forces), eleven from the Navy, eight from the National Guard (three of whom are from Azov) and three border guards.

The released servicemen fought across several key regions, with 31 defending Mariupol, including 18 who fought in Azovstal Steelworks. They also stood firm in Donetsk (74), Luhansk (39) and Kharkiv (8) oblasts, while also defending Kherson (5). Two soldiers fought in each of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts, and some participated in the combat in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

A total of 166 privates and sergeants, along with nine officers, have been released from Russian captivity this time.

In addition to the exchange, 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also brought back: 21 from the Armed Forces and one border guard.

Those brought back from captivity suffer from health problems and severe wounds and injuries.

All those released will receive proper medical care on Ukrainian soil, undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation programmes and be able to reintegrate into society. All those released will also receive one-time financial assistance and their due salaries for the entire period of their captivity.

