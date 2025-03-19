All Sections
Russians attack Kherson, killing two civilians

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 March 2025, 16:20
Russians attack Kherson, killing two civilians
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson three times on Wednesday 19 March, killing two people.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko reported that the first attack was launched at around 11:00, which resulted in fatal injuries to an unidentified man. Specialists are currently working to establish his identity.

At around 13:00, the Russians launched a drone attack on the village of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. A local resident aged 61 sustained a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Police officers transported him to hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

At approximately 14:00, Russian forces shelled the village of Zelenivka, near Kherson. They fired about 10 shells on residential areas of the village.

As a result of the attack, a local woman was killed. The 54-year-old woman was outside when the shelling began and suffered a fatal blast injury.

The head of the Zelenivka district reported that the attack also damaged nine houses in the village.

Khersonattackcasualtieswar
