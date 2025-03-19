All Sections
Russians attack railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast for second time in day: 4 injured

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:47
A train. Stock photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Four railway workers were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 March as a result of a Russian attack, marking the second attack on railway infrastructure in the oblast within a day.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-run railway operator, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy launched a missile strike on the Kamianske district. Initial reports indicate that three people have been injured, one of whom is in a serious condition. 

We are assessing the damage caused by the attack."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia reported that this was already the second Russian attack on railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast within the day. "Four railway workers were injured, and two of them are in a serious condition. They are receiving medical assistance," the statement said.

Early reports suggest that the strike was carried out with a ballistic missile.

Railway workers have taken measures to ensure that the attacks do not affect passenger train services.

