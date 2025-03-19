All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years

Anna KovalenkoWednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:51

An 18-year-old girl who had lived more than a decade under Russian occupation has been evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative on Facebook

Details: Alina (name changed for safety reasons) was only seven years old when Russian forces occupied her hometown in 2014.

Advertisement:

Throughout her childhood and teenage years, she lived under the influence of Russian propaganda but remained determined to maintain her connection to Ukraine.

"Despite the circumstances, she tried to study online at a Ukrainian school and dreamed of obtaining higher education and building her future in Ukraine," Bring Kids Back UA stated.

Upon turning 18, Alina decided to leave the occupied territory and reached out to friends in Kharkiv, with whom she had kept in touch. They, in turn, sought help from volunteers.

Thanks to joint efforts, she was successfully evacuated and safely brought to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

After coming back to Ukraine, she will undergo a long process of reintegration and adaptation to her new life, with psychologists assisting her.

Background: Earlier, a 22-year-old man was rescued from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast. His entire family had been held captive by Russian forces, and he himself had endured torture.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationevacuation
Advertisement:
Explosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
occupation
Russian forces advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, DeepState analysts say
Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
RECENT NEWS
18:28
Explosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
15:04
Ukraine's Air Force obliterates Russian combat support company in Kherson Oblast – video
15:00
Details emerge of Kyiv family devastated by Russian overnight strike, with father and daughter dead
14:32
Kremlin raises enlistment bonuses to attract Russians to war – Ukrainian intelligence
13:58
Russia's terror against civilians undermines US and other partners' peace efforts, Ukraine's foreign minister says
13:03
Russian attack damages office of Oboz.ua news agency in Kyiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: