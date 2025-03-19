Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years

An 18-year-old girl who had lived more than a decade under Russian occupation has been evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative on Facebook

Details: Alina (name changed for safety reasons) was only seven years old when Russian forces occupied her hometown in 2014.

Advertisement:

Throughout her childhood and teenage years, she lived under the influence of Russian propaganda but remained determined to maintain her connection to Ukraine.

"Despite the circumstances, she tried to study online at a Ukrainian school and dreamed of obtaining higher education and building her future in Ukraine," Bring Kids Back UA stated.

Upon turning 18, Alina decided to leave the occupied territory and reached out to friends in Kharkiv, with whom she had kept in touch. They, in turn, sought help from volunteers.

Thanks to joint efforts, she was successfully evacuated and safely brought to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

After coming back to Ukraine, she will undergo a long process of reintegration and adaptation to her new life, with psychologists assisting her.

Background: Earlier, a 22-year-old man was rescued from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast. His entire family had been held captive by Russian forces, and he himself had endured torture.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!