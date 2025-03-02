All Sections
UK, France and Ukraine to draft ceasefire plan and present to US, BBC says

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 12:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that after discussions on 1 March, he reached an agreement with the leaders of Ukraine and France to prepare a plan aimed at ending hostilities, which will then be presented to the United States.

Source: BBC, citing Starmer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the spat in the White House between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Starmer said that "nobody wanted to see that".

He recalled that yesterday, he met with the Ukrainian president and spoke with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, "and my driving purpose is being to bridge this, if you like, and get us back to the central focus".

"We've now agreed that the United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we will discuss that plan with the United States," Starmer announced.

He stressed that "it's really important that we keep our central focus, which is lasting peace in Ukraine".

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday, 28 February, after a spat with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • During a meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday, Starmer pledged Britain's continued support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and its unwavering determination to achieve a lasting peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

