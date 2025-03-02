All Sections
Kremlin welcomes US foreign policy "alignment" with Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 14:48
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, believes that US President Donald Trump’s administration’s approach to foreign policy "largely" aligns with Russia’s.

Source: pro-Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov highlighted the joint US-Russia vote on a UN General Assembly resolution, which he claimed contained "a perfectly balanced formulation regarding the Ukrainian crisis", meaning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Quote from Peskov: "This was truly unimaginable before. The new administration is rapidly reshaping all foreign policy configurations. In many ways, this aligns with our vision." 

Details: Peskov also stated that US-Russia relations must go through a "long journey", but with political will, "this path could be traversed rather quickly and successfully".

Background: 

  • Recently, Putin praised Trump’s administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that the first conversations with representatives of the new administration give "a certain sense of hope".
  • Trump promised to deepen economic cooperation with Russia if a "peace deal" to end the war against Ukraine can be reached.

