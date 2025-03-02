Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, believes that US President Donald Trump’s administration’s approach to foreign policy "largely" aligns with Russia’s.

Source: pro-Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Peskov highlighted the joint US-Russia vote on a UN General Assembly resolution, which he claimed contained "a perfectly balanced formulation regarding the Ukrainian crisis", meaning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Peskov: "This was truly unimaginable before. The new administration is rapidly reshaping all foreign policy configurations. In many ways, this aligns with our vision."

Details: Peskov also stated that US-Russia relations must go through a "long journey", but with political will, "this path could be traversed rather quickly and successfully".

Background:

Recently, Putin praised Trump’s administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that the first conversations with representatives of the new administration give "a certain sense of hope".

Trump promised to deepen economic cooperation with Russia if a "peace deal" to end the war against Ukraine can be reached.

