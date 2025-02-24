Trump says he is discussing "major economic development transactions" with Putin

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is discussing "major economic development transactions" with Russia in addition to negotiations on "ending of the war" in Ukraine.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, Trump mentioned the Group of Seven summit dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and "emphasised the importance" of a US-Ukraine agreement on rare earth elements.

Quote from Trump: "This deal, which is an 'Economic Partnership', will ensure the American people recoup the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this brutal and savage war comes to an end."

Details: The US president then stated that he is engaged in "serious discussions" with Putin regarding "the ending of the war, and also major economic development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia".

"Talks are proceeding very well!" Trump concluded without providing any further details.

Background:

On 18 February, senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine’s involvement. During the meeting, both sides agreed to "address irritants" in their bilateral relations and continue working towards preparing for negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, stated that the US side has come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

