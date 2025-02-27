Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has praised the administration of US President Donald Trump for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that the first conversations with representatives of the new administration give "a certain sense of hope".

Source: Putin during a meeting of the FSB board on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Putin: "It is important that our current partners demonstrate pragmatism, a realistic view of things, and are moving away from many stereotypes, so-called rules, and the messianic ideological clichés of their predecessors, which, in fact, led to the crisis of the entire international relations system."

Details: Putin stated that such clichés had begun to "undermine the Western community from within".

Putin said that contact with the new US administration inspires "a certain sense of hope" as there is a "reciprocal willingness to work on restoring intergovernmental relations".

Quote from Putin: "This is evidenced by economic problems in many Western countries and domestic political issues. We see all of this. It is particularly evident during internal political events in these countries."

Background:

On 27 February, a new round of negotiations between Russian and US officials on the functioning of embassies began in Türkiye.

These talks are a follow-up to the meeting between the US and Russian delegations on 18 February in Saudi Arabia, which was held without Ukraine's participation.

After the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State said that the delegations agreed to "address the irritants" to the bilateral relationship and continue preparing negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.

