All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 February 2025, 15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: First contact inspires hope
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has praised the administration of US President Donald Trump for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that the first conversations with representatives of the new administration give "a certain sense of hope".

Source: Putin during a meeting of the FSB board on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Putin: "It is important that our current partners demonstrate pragmatism, a realistic view of things, and are moving away from many stereotypes, so-called rules, and the messianic ideological clichés of their predecessors, which, in fact, led to the crisis of the entire international relations system."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin stated that such clichés had begun to "undermine the Western community from within".

Putin said that contact with the new US administration inspires "a certain sense of hope" as there is a "reciprocal willingness to work on restoring intergovernmental relations".

Quote from Putin: "This is evidenced by economic problems in many Western countries and domestic political issues. We see all of this. It is particularly evident during internal political events in these countries." 

Background:

  • On 27 February, a new round of negotiations between Russian and US officials on the functioning of embassies began in Türkiye. 
  • These talks are a follow-up to the meeting between the US and Russian delegations on 18 February in Saudi Arabia, which was held without Ukraine's participation.
  • After the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State said that the delegations agreed to "address the irritants" to the bilateral relationship and continue preparing negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinTrump
Advertisement:
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's visit to US but changed his mind after Macron's interference – French news agency
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
All News
Putin
Putin offers to sell rare-earth minerals to US, including from occupied territories of Ukraine
Putin: Zelenskyy's approval rating twice as low as Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief
Trump believes Putin won't oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:14
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Irish PM
17:49
Hulliver drone, capable of towing SUVs and carrying 300 kg, enters Ukrainian military service – photos
17:12
One civilian killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
16:52
Türkiye's president discusses sending peacekeepers to Ukraine with Zelenskyy and Russian foreign minister
16:49
Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's visit to US but changed his mind after Macron's interference – French news agency
16:29
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
16:07
Zelenskyy meets with Irish Taoiseach Martin at Dublin airport – video
15:57
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:09
Putin praises Trump administration: "First contact inspires hope"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: