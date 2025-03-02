All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: We are ready to sign minerals agreement with US

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 23:24
Zelenskyy: We are ready to sign minerals agreement with US
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House on 28 February. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy has stated that Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals agreement with the United States. 

Source: Zelenskyy in his comment to reporters before his departure from the United Kingdom, as reported by BBC

Details: Zelenskyy was asked about the future of the agreement. 

Advertisement:

He answered that the agreement regarding mining rare minerals is ready for the minister to sign.

Quote: "It is our policy to continue what happened in the past. We’re constructive; if we agree to sign the minerals deal, we’re ready to sign it."

"The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready."

Details: Zelenskyy said the relations between Ukraine and the US will continue. He later added that he does not think Friday’s events in the Oval Office "brought something positive or additional to us as partners".  

Zelesnkyy noted that he is confident that "this situation will pass" and that, in the future, if negotiations are "constructive, there will be positive results". 

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • The minerals agreement between Ukraine and the US was called off. 
  • Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.
  • Zelenskyy said that the argument in the Oval Office was not good for either side and explained why he engaged in the altercation. 
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
Security summit in London concludes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail
Russia and China seek to recruit officials dismissed by Trump, CNN says
Starmer will urge Zelenskyy to mend ties with Trump at summit – FT, Bloomberg
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
UK PM: US can be brought back to negotiations despite dispute with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
07:44
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih: woman injured, business and hospital damaged – photos
07:33
UpdatedDrones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries – video
07:14
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers over past day
06:24
Russians conduct another "reservist" training in temporarily occupied Mariupol – National Resistance Center
05:39
Russia accuses EU of wanting to continue war in Ukraine, trying to provoke West – ISW
04:01
Russians advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts as well as Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
23:24
Zelenskyy: We are ready to sign minerals agreement with US
21:50
Zelenskyy's office reports on London summit outcomes: leveraging of NATO mechanisms under consideration
21:21
Zelenskyy meets with King Charles
21:01
EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: