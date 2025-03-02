Zelenskyy: We are ready to sign minerals agreement with US

Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House on 28 February. Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy has stated that Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals agreement with the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in his comment to reporters before his departure from the United Kingdom, as reported by BBC

Details: Zelenskyy was asked about the future of the agreement.

He answered that the agreement regarding mining rare minerals is ready for the minister to sign.

Quote: "It is our policy to continue what happened in the past. We’re constructive; if we agree to sign the minerals deal, we’re ready to sign it."

"The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready."

Details: Zelenskyy said the relations between Ukraine and the US will continue. He later added that he does not think Friday’s events in the Oval Office "brought something positive or additional to us as partners".

Zelesnkyy noted that he is confident that "this situation will pass" and that, in the future, if negotiations are "constructive, there will be positive results".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The minerals agreement between Ukraine and the US was called off.

Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.

Zelenskyy said that the argument in the Oval Office was not good for either side and explained why he engaged in the altercation.

European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed their support for Ukraine following the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

