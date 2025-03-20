Russia launches large-scale attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: two civilians killed, others injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 March, killing two civilians and injuring three others.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "This afternoon, Russian occupiers launched a series of airstrikes on the town in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the bombing, an 85-year-old woman was injured and a 76-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction."

Details: Firefighters reported that fires had broken out in a residential area.

Later, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that Russia had struck Kupiansk again around 20:50 with aircraft. A 51-year-old man was killed, and another person suffered a blast injury. Residential houses were damaged. A garage caught fire.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russia had launched a large-scale attack on Kupiansk with aircraft. The Russians had used at least 20 guided aerial bombs just over the past few hours. Critical infrastructure has been damaged, and fires have broken out in civilian facilities.

Update: On the morning of 20 March, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the death toll of the attack on Kupiansk had risen to two people, as rescue workers found a deceased woman under the rubble.

"Rescue workers uncovered an 85-year-old woman's body from under the rubble of a house... Two people were killed and three others injured as a result of yesterday's strikes on Kupiansk," the statement says.

At present, law enforcement authorities are confirming the specific type of munitions used to strike the city.

