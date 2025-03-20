All Sections
Trains rerouted in Kirovohrad Oblast due to damage following Russian attack

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 20 March 2025, 01:12
People boarding a train. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia Facebook

Infrastructure operated by Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), Ukraine's state-run railway operator, was damaged in a Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast on 19 March. This led to several trains being rerouted and delays of at least three hours, although all long-distance services remained on schedule.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "Our infrastructure has been damaged. We will assess the situation and begin repairs once the all-clear is given. In the meantime, for safety reasons, we are rerouting several trains."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the routes of the following trains are being altered: No 53 Dnipro-Odesa, No 92/60 Odesa-Kharkiv/Kramatorsk, No 7 Kharkiv-Odesa, No. 128 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia and No 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia.

It has been reported that transportation will be arranged via morning intercity trains and additional shuttle services for passengers expected to arrive at stations in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Route No 790 Kropyvnytskyi-Kyiv has been temporarily delayed for safety reasons and will depart only after the damage is assessed. Passengers and the train crew are currently sheltering.

The exact departure time, estimated repair duration and additional transport routes will be announced on Ukrzaliznytsia’s official channels.

Update: As of 02:00, Ukrzaliznytsia announced that boarding for train No 790/789 Kropyvnytskyi-Kyiv is now allowed.

The infrastructure will undergo further inspection, after which the train will resume its regular route.

Train No 7 Kharkiv-Odesa will continue its route through Kropyvnytskyi with a backup locomotive.

As of 02:30, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that train traffic through Kropyvnytskyi station has been restored, the power is on and all damage has been repaired.

Background: On the evening of 19 March, Russian forces launched loitering munitions on residential areas of Kropyvnytskyi.

